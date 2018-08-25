Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Source Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Shares of SOR traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.81. 12,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,302. Source Capital has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $42.97.

There is no company description available for Source Capital Inc

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.