SounDAC (XSD) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, SounDAC has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar. One SounDAC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SounDAC has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $1,353.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SounDAC Coin Profile

SounDAC (XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2017. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain . The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html . The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io

Buying and Selling SounDAC

SounDAC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SounDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

