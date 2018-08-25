Sothebys (BID) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sothebys (NYSE:BID) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

BID has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Sidoti cut Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sothebys by 50.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sothebys during the second quarter worth $176,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sothebys during the first quarter worth $246,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sothebys during the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Sothebys during the second quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BID traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.50. 218,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,385. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. Sothebys has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $60.16.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.28 million. Sothebys had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Sothebys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Sothebys will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

