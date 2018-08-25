Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.25 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sorrento Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

SRNE stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $781,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,213,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 300,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,804.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 442,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 418,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. The company is focusing on the development of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-based immunotherapies using autologous T-cells.

