Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.25 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sorrento Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.08.
SRNE stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $10.65.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. The company is focusing on the development of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-based immunotherapies using autologous T-cells.
