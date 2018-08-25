Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact The Providence Service (PRSC) Stock Price

Media headlines about The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The Providence Service earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 47.6932378267132 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of The Providence Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Providence Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of PRSC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.91. The stock had a trading volume of 43,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,344. The Providence Service has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $83.90. The company has a market cap of $858.35 million, a PE ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 0.70.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $411.79 million during the quarter. The Providence Service had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.49%.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 84,465 shares of The Providence Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.92, for a total transaction of $6,243,652.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 338,273 shares of company stock valued at $24,959,275 in the last ninety days. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare and workforce development services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Workforce Development Services (WD Services). The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

