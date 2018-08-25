Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Benefitfocus (BNFT) Stock Price

Media stories about Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Benefitfocus earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the software maker an impact score of 47.0061782236726 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Benefitfocus stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.49.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Benefitfocus’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Friday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

In other news, CFO Jonathon E. Dussault sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $148,896.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

