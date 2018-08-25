Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect HD Supply (HDS) Stock Price

News headlines about HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. HD Supply earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.1037518361353 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

HD Supply stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. HD Supply has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $46.29.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that HD Supply will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

HDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 target price on shares of HD Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

In other news, insider John Stegeman sold 57,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,574,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Evan Levitt sold 23,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $1,003,400.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,454.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,268,705 shares of company stock valued at $98,756,483 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

