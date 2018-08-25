Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ultra Clean (UCTT) Stock Price

Press coverage about Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ultra Clean earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.9385467372353 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.03. 413,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,002. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $34.59. The firm has a market cap of $547.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

