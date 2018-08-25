Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ONEOK (OKE) Stock Price

Media stories about ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ONEOK earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.6764737758626 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ONEOK from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities set a $73.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. ONEOK has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $71.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.07%. research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.50%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.60 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

