Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect First of Long Island (FLIC) Share Price

News headlines about First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First of Long Island earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the bank an impact score of 46.4715383810977 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

First of Long Island stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $21.90. 47,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,877. The firm has a market cap of $559.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.73 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. sell-side analysts expect that First of Long Island will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

FLIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, insider Donald L. Manfredonia sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark D. Curtis sold 5,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $128,340.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to privately owned businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as personal and non-personal money market and savings products.

