Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Andersons (ANDE) Stock Price

NASDAQ ANDE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.55. The company had a trading volume of 83,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,613. Andersons has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Andersons had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter. analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Andersons from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Andersons from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Stephens raised shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Andersons has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In other Andersons news, insider Corbett J. Jorgenson sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $49,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

