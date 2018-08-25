Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) Share Price

Media stories about Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tabula Rasa HealthCare earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.9259320332371 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TRHC. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $57.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.91.

TRHC stock opened at $83.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2,083.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $85.26.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.73 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 16.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. sell-side analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $482,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock worth $3,061,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.