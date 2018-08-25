Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect State National Companies (SNC) Stock Price

News coverage about State National Companies (NASDAQ:SNC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. State National Companies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.7030357999488 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ SNC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 235,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. State National Companies has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $21.51.

Get State National Companies alerts:

About State National Companies

State National Companies, Inc is a specialty provider of property and casualty insurance. The Company’s segments include Program Services, Lender Services and Corporate. In the Program Services segment, the Company operates an issuing carrier (fronting) business to provide insurance capacity access to the United States property and casualty insurance markets.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for State National Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State National Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.