Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Share Price

Headlines about Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Great Southern Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.0945035734639 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages recently commented on GSBC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Shares of GSBC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.25. 15,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,537. The company has a market capitalization of $854.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.80 and a 52 week high of $61.65.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.32 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 10.84%. sell-side analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $234,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,771.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposits, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

