Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Riot Blockchain (RIOT) Stock Price

Headlines about Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) have trended somewhat negative recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Riot Blockchain earned a coverage optimism score of -0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 41.057126182248 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on shares of Riot Blockchain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riot Blockchain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th.

Shares of RIOT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. 330,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,996. Riot Blockchain has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $46.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.49.

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

