Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Lumber Liquidators (LL) Share Price

News stories about Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lumber Liquidators earned a daily sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 48.3471199747573 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.28). Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Lumber Liquidators in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

