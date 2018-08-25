Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pareteum (TEUM) Stock Price

Media headlines about Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pareteum earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 47.361773508082 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Pareteum in a research report on Friday, May 25th.

Get Pareteum alerts:

Pareteum stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.56. 948,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,901. Pareteum has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $3.59.

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million.

Pareteum Company Profile

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Pareteum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pareteum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.