Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (CLMT) Stock Price

News coverage about Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.9657495355323 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ:CLMT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,132. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $531.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a negative return on equity of 45.02% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $945.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.99 million. research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CLMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P news, CFO David West Griffin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,905 shares in the company, valued at $401,363.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

