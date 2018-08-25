Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect XO Group, Inc. Common Stock (XOXO) Stock Price

Media coverage about XO Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:XOXO) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. XO Group, Inc. Common Stock earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 47.7214440389254 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE:XOXO traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,394. XO Group, Inc. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $35.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.04 million, a P/E ratio of 78.85, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Get XO Group Inc. Common Stock alerts:

XO Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:XOXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. XO Group, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $43.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.85 million. equities research analysts forecast that XO Group, Inc. Common Stock will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

XOXO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Aegis raised their target price on shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. XO Group, Inc. Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

About XO Group, Inc. Common Stock

XO Group Inc provides multiplatform media and marketplace services to the wedding, pregnancy and parenting, and local entertainment markets primarily in the United States. It operates a network of Websites under various brands, including The Knot, which offers wedding resources and marketplaces through wedding Website and mobile apps, national and local wedding magazines, and nationally published books; and The Bump, a pregnancy and parenting brand that provides personalized information, content, and tools for navigating the journey from fertility to pregnancy and parenting through the toddler years.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for XO Group Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XO Group Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.