Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Share Price

Media stories about Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Taylor Morrison Home earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the construction company an impact score of 47.1215065412197 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $19.66 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $980.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

