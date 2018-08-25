Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Pentair (PNR) Stock Price

News articles about Pentair (NYSE:PNR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pentair earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.2770902609667 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

PNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pentair from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

PNR opened at $42.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36. Pentair has a 1-year low of $39.70 and a 1-year high of $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $780.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.63 million. Pentair had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. equities analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,042 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $43,420.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,700,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $71,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,633.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,376,042 shares of company stock valued at $145,632,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

