Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ingles Markets (IMKTA) Share Price

Headlines about Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ingles Markets earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 47.0508934821608 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

IMKTA traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.35. 73,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,512. The firm has a market cap of $711.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.46. Ingles Markets has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ingles Markets from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.