Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Catasys (CATS) Stock Price

Media stories about Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Catasys earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.6336272983922 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Catasys from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Catasys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Catasys alerts:

CATS stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.54. Catasys has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.05.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Catasys had a negative return on equity of 546.50% and a negative net margin of 150.62%. research analysts predict that Catasys will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catasys news, Director Steve Gorlin acquired 20,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $169,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Catasys Company Profile

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Catasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.