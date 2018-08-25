Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact United Insurance (UIHC) Share Price

Media coverage about United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. United Insurance earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 48.2927183187025 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of UIHC stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $20.72. 40,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,173. United Insurance has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $897.13 million, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.65.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.18). United Insurance had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $182.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.89 million. analysts anticipate that United Insurance will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

UIHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Raymond James downgraded United Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the homeowners property and casualty insurance business, through wholly-owned insurance subsidiaries. Its products consist of condominium, investor property, identity theft, renters flood, commercial residential, and special coverages. The company was founded in May 2007 and is headquartered in St.

