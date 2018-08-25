Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect RISE Education Cayman (REDU) Share Price

News headlines about RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. RISE Education Cayman earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.9463733830615 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

REDU traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. 40,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,188. The firm has a market cap of $567.05 million and a P/E ratio of 102.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. RISE Education Cayman has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $18.60.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 20.71%. equities research analysts predict that RISE Education Cayman will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of RISE Education Cayman in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of RISE Education Cayman in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RISE Education Cayman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

