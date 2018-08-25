Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Carolina Financial (CARO) Share Price

Headlines about Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Carolina Financial earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.8702660891908 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ:CARO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,326. Carolina Financial has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $955.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.04 million. equities research analysts predict that Carolina Financial will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Carolina Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carolina Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carolina Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

In related news, CEO Fowler C. Williams sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $158,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,127.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffery L. Deal sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $380,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,350 shares of company stock worth $3,014,538. Corporate insiders own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and interest-bearing demand accounts to individuals, businesses, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities.

