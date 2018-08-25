Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ORBCOMM (ORBC) Share Price

Press coverage about ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ORBCOMM earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 47.134309000222 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

ORBCOMM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. 426,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,563. ORBCOMM has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.04.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $70.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that ORBCOMM will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORBC. BidaskClub cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $47,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $145,450. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions, including network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, including trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in industries for transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, maritime, and government.

