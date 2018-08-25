Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect TG Therapeutics Inc common stock (TGTX) Stock Price

News articles about TG Therapeutics Inc common stock (NASDAQ:TGTX) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TG Therapeutics Inc common stock earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 48.0405809681613 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of TGTX stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.50. 638,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,217. TG Therapeutics Inc common stock has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.16.

TG Therapeutics Inc common stock (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). TG Therapeutics Inc common stock had a negative return on equity of 177.79% and a negative net margin of 97,412.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics Inc common stock will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other TG Therapeutics Inc common stock news, Director William James Kennedy sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $337,204.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $623,393.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 473,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,857.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TG Therapeutics Inc common stock Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

