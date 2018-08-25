Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Baidu (BIDU) Stock Price

Media stories about Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Baidu earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the information services provider an impact score of 47.820036929343 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $224.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu has a 52 week low of $207.74 and a 52 week high of $284.22.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $307.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Baidu from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.32.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

