SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (SMFKY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMFKY opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of -0.69.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. The company operates through Europe and the Americas segments. It offers containerboards, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid boards, graphic boards, and bag-in-box.

