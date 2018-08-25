Smartlands 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $202,384.00 (SLT)

Smartlands (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Smartlands token can now be bought for $1.51 or 0.00022423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport and Exrates. Smartlands has a total market cap of $7.70 million and $202,384.00 worth of Smartlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Smartlands has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smartlands alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000324 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00264839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00150376 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00034970 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Smartlands Profile

Smartlands launched on November 2nd, 2017. Smartlands’ total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. The official message board for Smartlands is medium.com/@smartlands . Smartlands’ official Twitter account is @smartlands and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartlands’ official website is smartlands.io . The Reddit community for Smartlands is /r/SmartlandsPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Smartlands Token Trading

Smartlands can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.