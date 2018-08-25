Slate Office REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Shares of SOT.UN stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$7.98. The company had a trading volume of 181,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,817. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of C$7.48 and a twelve month high of C$8.42.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SOT.UN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$8.40 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Slate Office REIT, formerly FAM Real Estate Investment Trust, is a Canada-based open-ended investment trust. The Trust focuses on acquiring, owning and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties in Canada with an emphasis on office properties. The Trust has a portfolio that spans approximately four million square feet (sq.ft.) of gross leasable area (GLA) and consists of over 30 properties located across Canada.

