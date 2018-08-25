Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.12

Media stories about Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Silicon Laboratories earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the semiconductor company an impact score of 47.2607870965638 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

SLAB stock opened at $98.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.58. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $110.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $217.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,969.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $514,092.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,921.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,470 shares of company stock worth $3,545,312. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.