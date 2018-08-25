Signet Jewelers (SIG) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

SIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Signet Jewelers from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $51.00 price objective on Signet Jewelers and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.12.

Shares of SIG opened at $61.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $77.94.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 18.52% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth $112,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth $121,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth $132,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth $193,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

