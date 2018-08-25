Signature Bank (SBNY) Stake Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,271 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 22,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $2,675,000. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 239,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 314,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,674,000 after acquiring an additional 31,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY stock opened at $117.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $161.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $326.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBNY. ValuEngine upgraded Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $156.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $161.92 to $116.68 in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.40.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.