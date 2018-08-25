Short Interest in Synthetic Biologics Inc (SYN) Decreases By 96.4%

Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the July 31st total of 3,384,614 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,883 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on SYN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synthetic Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Synthetic Biologics in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Griffin Securities cut shares of Synthetic Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Synthetic Biologics stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,980,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 1.54% of Synthetic Biologics worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of SYN stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. Synthetic Biologics has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $36.75.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.35.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its lead product candidates are in Phase III development, such as SYN-004 that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C.

