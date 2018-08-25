Short Interest in Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) Declines By 1.7%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,000,229 shares, a decline of 1.7% from the July 31st total of 73,278,912 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,160,476 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days. Currently, 12.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Globalstar by 199.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 140,596 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the first quarter worth about $153,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the second quarter worth about $264,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $0.52 on Friday. Globalstar has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.05.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a net margin of 172.06% and a return on equity of 145.71%. The company had revenue of $33.73 million during the quarter.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

