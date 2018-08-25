SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 180,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 58.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Koch Industries Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 88.3% during the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 19,774 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 53.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GMLP shares. Bank of America cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Golar LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of GMLP stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. Golar LNG Partners LP has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $23.46.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.17 million. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 16.74%. research analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were given a $0.577 dividend. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 122.87%.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 6, 2018, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

