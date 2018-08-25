SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 57.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,357 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 5,888.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 1,202.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 63.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $67.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $79.69.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

In related news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $38,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $388,216.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darrin C. Siver sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $370,645.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,538.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,634 shares of company stock valued at $625,510 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.