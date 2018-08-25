SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 90,010 Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 90,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 66,794.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 368,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after buying an additional 368,040 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 200.2% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 35,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 23,624 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 199.2% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $6,369,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $309,000. 27.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNOM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities set a $44.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Imperial Capital set a $45.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $45.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

VNOM opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 23.74 and a current ratio of 23.74. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 88.05% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $75.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 106.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 224.30%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,615 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $293,786.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,800.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

