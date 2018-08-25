Sesen Bio (SESN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Sesen Bio to $3.50 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ SESN opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Sesen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). equities analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at $5,118,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at $2,611,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at $1,804,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth about $293,000. 29.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

