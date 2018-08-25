ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) Director Sells $1,879,967.56 in Stock

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Director J. Richard Cashio sold 43,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total transaction of $1,879,967.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 522,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,788,546.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SFBS stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,405.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $212,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and various certificates of deposit.

