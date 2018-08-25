Service Co. International (SCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $762.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will announce $762.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $755.30 million and the highest is $769.10 million. Service Co. International reported sales of $731.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.30 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Service Co. International had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $796.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 142,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $5,519,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,086,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,738.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 1,400 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 666,244 shares in the company, valued at $23,651,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 814,769 shares of company stock worth $32,421,385. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,274,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,291,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,742,000 after buying an additional 301,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,690,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCI opened at $42.33 on Friday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $33.16 and a one year high of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.87%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

