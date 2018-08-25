Sentinel Protocol Price Tops $0.0308 on Exchanges (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $963,224.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0308 or 0.00000458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitForex. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tokes (TKS) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011204 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Mero (MERO) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000559 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,447,355 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @s_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinelprotocol

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit, Bibox, BitForex and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

