Sei Investments Co. Trims Position in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,081 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,385,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,790 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,837,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,579,000 after purchasing an additional 188,515 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,459,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,599,000 after purchasing an additional 91,196 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,972,000 after purchasing an additional 438,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,632,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,061,000 after purchasing an additional 73,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $39.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 3,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $106,258.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Goldstone sold 72,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $2,586,610.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,791 shares of company stock worth $4,823,771 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

