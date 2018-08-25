Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases Shares of 124,253 World Fuel Services Corp (INT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 124,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INT. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 56.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the second quarter worth approximately $373,000. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. World Fuel Services Corp has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.17.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on INT shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of World Fuel Services from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Fuel Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment offers fuel management; price risk management; ground handling; dispatch; and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits.

