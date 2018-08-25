Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $2.75 Million Stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 526.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,829,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,859,000 after purchasing an additional 398,071 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,034,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,472,000 after purchasing an additional 396,628 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,444,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,122,000 after purchasing an additional 268,470 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,967,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,644,000 after purchasing an additional 251,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 312,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,561,000 after purchasing an additional 235,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

INGR opened at $101.79 on Friday. Ingredion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $146.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INGR. Citigroup lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Stephens lowered shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.60.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.