Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys Shares of 54,358 Blackline Inc (BL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 54,358 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BL. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Blackline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Blackline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Blackline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Blackline by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Therese Tucker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $4,772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Chris Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $601,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 33,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,944.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 356,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,786,633. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BL. BidaskClub raised Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Blackline in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Shares of BL stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. Blackline Inc has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $51.95.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.66 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Blackline Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities.

