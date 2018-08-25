Securian Asset Management Inc Takes $449,000 Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)

Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,190,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,259,000 after acquiring an additional 132,481 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,947,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,747,000 after acquiring an additional 79,015 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,374,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,197,000 after acquiring an additional 362,486 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 838,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,783,000 after acquiring an additional 114,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 822,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,624,000 after acquiring an additional 31,587 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Bank of America downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.81.

In other news, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $20,244,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $28,087,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,678,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,510,062.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,945,490 shares of company stock worth $139,949,925 in the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OLLI opened at $80.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.11. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.27 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

