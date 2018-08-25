Securian Asset Management Inc Invests $582,000 in Haemonetics Co. (HAE)

Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1,765.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,183,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,588,000 after buying an additional 1,120,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,552,000 after buying an additional 401,164 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,924,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $506,627,000 after buying an additional 253,938 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,272,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $14,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HAE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $106.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $41.26 and a 1-year high of $108.37.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $229.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.52 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 15.00%. research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $360,771.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $145,202.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,700. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

